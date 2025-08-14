‘Most Opportunistic in AASU History’: AJP Leader Hits Out at Topon Kumar Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Chittaranjan Basumatary on Wednesday unleashed a blistering critique against BJP leader and former MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, questioning his political integrity, track record, and loyalty to the Assamese people.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Basumatary described Gogoi as a “Nimati Koina”—a metaphor for someone who appears soft and harmless on the outside but acts in calculated self-interest. He accused the former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary of using the student body as a springboard for personal political gain.

“We have seen his political history for years. He spent years in AASU, not for the cause of the Assamese people, but for his own political benefit. For 12 years, he did not even hold an AASU Odhibekhan (session). He knew exactly whom to please to get a ticket, and in front of whom to completely surrender himself,” Basumatary alleged.

He went on to call Gogoi “the most opportunistic figure in AASU’s history”, pointing out his shifts between political parties—Congress, BJP, and even AGP—in pursuit of positions and power.

“Just to become a minister or MLA, he ran everywhere. Today he is in BJP, but before that, he ran to Congress when it suited him. We know his every move,” he said.

Basumatary further criticised Gogoi’s tenure as a minister and MP, claiming he delivered nothing of substance for Assam.

“When he was a minister for two years, what did he do? As an MP for five years, did he ever speak up for indigenous people? During the BJP government’s push for the CAA, when Assam erupted in protest and five young lives were lost to police bullets, Topon Kumar Gogoi was silent—just watching. He ran away from the media, hiding from questions. And today, he dares to question us?”

The AJP leader dismissed Gogoi’s claim that his party was seeking refuge in Congress.

“We did not go to Delhi to seek anyone’s shelter. We went because Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of Opposition, can raise the indigenous Assamese issue in Parliament and bring it to national attention. That is what matters,” Basumatary asserted.

Ending his tirade, Basumatary called Gogoi’s recent comments “political bombs without substance” and challenged him to account for his silence during Assam’s darkest political moments.