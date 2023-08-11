Govt Official Arrested For Bribery In Guwahati

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Friday arrested a government official posted at the Office of the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Guwahati city on bribery charges.
The arrested individual has been identified as Md Muktar Ahmen, the Upper Division Assistant (UDA) of the office located at Bhangagarh area of the city.
The vigilance cell informed that Ahmed was arrested for allegedly accepting bribe for processing Money Lending License of the complainant.
“Our drive against corruption continues! Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped Md Muktar Ahmed, UDA in the O/O Asstt Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Guwahati after he accepted bribe for processing Money Lending License of the complainant,” the vigilance cell wrote on platform ‘X’.
Recently, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red handed Niren Bhattacharjya, Inspector of Taxes cum Superintendent of State Taxes in Kar Bhawan, Guwahati after he accepted bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid and a team from the anti-corruption cell at the office of the Commissionerate of State GST Assam, Kar Bhawan, Ganeshguri, Guwahati.
Bhattacharjya was caught red handed immediately after he accepted Rs. 10,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant.