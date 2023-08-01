Assam: CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad Suspended on Bribery Charges

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, Biswajit Goswami has been placed under suspension following his arrest under bribery charges, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The decision to suspend him was taken by the Assam Government on Monday.
Biswajit Goswami was arrested along with his Assistant District Programme Manager (ADPM) Mrinal Kanti Sarkar by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on July 21 after the latter accepted demanded money amounting to Rs. 30,000 from the members of the parishad on the instructions of the CEO.
Later in the night, carrying out an operation at the resident of Biswajit Goswami, the anti corruption cell recovered over Rs. 2 crore of unaccounted cash.
Upon searching his wife's residence in Bongaigaon, the sleuths of the vigilance cell recovered a hefty sum of Rs 2,32,85,300 (two crores thirty-two lakhs eighty-five thousand and three hundred).
The CEO and the ADPM were later remanded in police custody.