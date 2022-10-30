GP Singh acquitted in Sam Stafford’s murder case

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law & Order), GP Singh has been acquitted in Sam Stafford’s murder case.

Sam Stafford was the 16-year-old student hailing from Guwahati’s Hatigaon who died during the anti-CAA protests in Assam in 2019.

Sam received a gunshot and died on the spot when the police fired indiscriminately from point blank to disperse the protestors.

The police investigations did not find any evidence of GP Singh’s involvement in Sam’s death.

According to the report submitted after the conclusion of investigations, the police said that it was proved that Sam received a gunshot on his body, but the person who shot him was not identified.

However, the court has issued directives to the Kamrup District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to compensate the family of the deceased.