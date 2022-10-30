4 Dead, Several Injured after Petrol Tanker Catches Fire in Mizoram

Four persons have been dead and as many as 18 others have sustained burn injuries after a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's capital Aizawl.

The incident occurred at Tuirial village, situated about 18 kilometres east of the state, at around 6 pm on Saturday.

According to reports, the tanker was going towards Champhai.

All the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Tuirial after the incident occured and are currently undergoing treatment.

In the incident, a four-wheeler taxi and two 2-wheelers were also damaged.

However, the exact reason for the explosion has not been ascertained as of yet.

A police investigation has been launched into the incident.