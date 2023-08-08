GP Singh Among 14 Top IPS Officers To Get Central Empanelment

Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh was among 14 top IPS officials in the country to receive a Central deputation.
The Central government on Monday released a list of 14 top cops to receive an empanelment for holding posts at the Centre. According to the list, GP Singh will serve in the rank of central director general (DG).
According to information received, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led cabinet's appointment committee gave its approval to the empanelment.
It may be noted that GP Singh, known for his expertise in crisis management, is a 1991 Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS official.
He has served in Central agencies like Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the past before being called back from central deputation to Assam during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.
Since then, the dynamic police official has gone on to become the DGP of Assam Police.
Following his empanelment, DGP GP Singh will now be equivalent to the Director General of Central Forces.
The official notification dated August 7 read, "The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved the empanelment of the following IPS officers for holding posts at the Centre at the level mentioned against their names."
Meanwhile, taking to social media, Assam DGP GP Singh wrote, "With blessings of Maa Kamakhya and people of Assam," sharing the notification.