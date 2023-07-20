"That's Who I Am": GP Singh Advocates For 'Fear of Law' Over 'People Friendly Police'

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh on Thursday morning replied to a tweet where he emphasized the need for instilling a sense of “fear of law” in the society as it is more impactful than the “people friendly police” approach.
The top cop was replying to child rights activist Miguel Das on the horrifying video footage of two Manipuri women being paraded naked that surfaced online recently.
“After seeing the video footage of two women being paraded naked in Kangpokpi, by a mob of criminals; is there any use of expressing anything, anymore? When humans cease to be human, I doubt if impeccably drafted op eds, can make any bloody difference,” Miguel Das wrote in Twitter.
In a straight-forward reply, the top cop responded, “I often see a questioning look in your eyes when I take no interest in your passion for campaigns, seminars and conferences. That’s why I only believe in ruthless action per law,” he said.
“In a society that’s still misogynistic and patriarchal at best, fear of law and law implementing police has more impact than people friendly police. (You may disagree completely but that’s who I am),” he added.
The case pertains to a viral video purportedly from violence-hit Manipur where two women are paraded naked and are constantly molested by their captors. The video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both the women were allegedly gang raped after entire village was burnt down.
The barbaric nature of the incident has sent shockwaves across the nation with demands for strict action against the perpetrators heavily mounting on the Manipur police.
Mentionably, Singh’s reaction comes at a time when Assam Police is grappling with a reputation crisis following serious allegations of misconduct and corruption. Several reports of police officials being involved in criminal activities have come to light, causing a dent on their image.
The shift in public discourse raises questions about the balance between law enforcement’s role as a protector and an enforcer, sparking debates about the best approach to maintain law and order.
While proponents of the "fear of law" strategy advocate for stricter law enforcement and emphasize on creating a sense of fear among potential lawbreakers, the "people-friendly police" approach focuses on community engagement, building trust between law enforcement and citizens, and promoting a more approachable and compassionate image of the police.
Effective law enforcement requires a careful understanding of each community's unique needs and challenges. Striking a balance between instilling a fear of consequences for lawbreakers and fostering positive community relationships remains a priority for the police.
In the pursuit of safer societies, it is essential for authorities and citizens to engage in constructive dialogue and work together to find comprehensive solutions to address crime and promote public safety.