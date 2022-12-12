Guwahati News

GP Singh Alerts Chandmari, Noonmati Police on Criminal Activities

According to sources, the ADGP paid the sudden visit in connection to the growing number of crimes under their jurisdiction.
GP Singh pays sudden visit to Chandmari Police Station on growing number criminal activities
GP Singh pays sudden visit to Chandmari Police Station on growing number criminal activities
Pratidin Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) GP Singh paid a sudden visit to Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, the ADGP paid the sudden visit in connection to the growing number of crimes under their jurisdiction.

After visiting the police station, GP Singh warned the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandmari Police Station.

He further warned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nilotpal Deka of Noonmati Police Station.

The ADGP is dissatisfied with the action of the police personnel on the criminal activities taking place in Chandmari and Noonmati area which falls under the jurisdiction of the police station.

After giving them warning, GP Singh left the police station.

The ADGP didn’t give any statement to media regarding the matter yet.

Also Read
Lumding Firing Incident: Contract Killer Shot Dead in Police Encounter
GP Singh
criminal activities
Chandmari Police Station

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com