GP Singh Alerts Chandmari, Noonmati Police on Criminal Activities

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) GP Singh paid a sudden visit to Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, the ADGP paid the sudden visit in connection to the growing number of crimes under their jurisdiction.

After visiting the police station, GP Singh warned the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandmari Police Station.

He further warned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nilotpal Deka of Noonmati Police Station.

The ADGP is dissatisfied with the action of the police personnel on the criminal activities taking place in Chandmari and Noonmati area which falls under the jurisdiction of the police station.

After giving them warning, GP Singh left the police station.

The ADGP didn’t give any statement to media regarding the matter yet.