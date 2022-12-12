Lumding Firing Incident: Contract Killer Shot Dead in Police Encounter

The contract killer who was arrested in connection to the firing incident in Assam’s Lumding was encountered by the police on Sunday night.

The deceased contract killer has been identified as Mohan Kumar.

On Sunday night, the Lumding Police launched a search drive to recover the hidden pistols used in the incident.

Mohan along with the police reached the place where the pistols were kept hidden. Two hand-made pistols were recovered from the spot.

However, in order to escape, Mohan tried to shoot the police with a .32 pistol. The bullets however hit the police vehicle.

In retaliation to this, the police further fired upon the accused due to which he sustained grievous injuries.

Though he was brought to the hospital for treatment, the doctors declared him dead.

It may be mentioned that, Mohan Kumar was arrested along with his associate Saheb Rajak on Sunday morning for firing upon former railway employee Tarun Chakrabarty on December 9.

Chakrabarty had sustained injuries on his head and neck. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Lumding Railway hospital.

The two contract killers who are residents of Bihar had fired upon the former railway employee Tarun Chakrabarty for Rs 2 lakhs.