GPC Election 2023: 33 Nomination Forms Submitted

The submission of nomination forms for elections to ten posts of the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) ended today with a total of 33 forms submitted by aspiring candidates.
Altogether 51 nomination papers were collected with 21 candidates collecting double forms till May 21, 2023.
Out of the 33 forms received till close of nominations today, seven aspiring candidates submitted double forms for the same post while one candidate submitted two forms for two different posts.
The numbers of candidates submitting nominations for the ten posts are as follows:
1. President : 3
2. Vice President: 2
3. Vice President (R) : 2
4. General Secretary : 2
5. Assistant General Secretary : 4
6. Assistant General Secretary (R): 2
7. Organizing Secretary: 2
8. Treasurer: 2
9. Cultural Secretary : 4
10. Sports Secretary: 3
In a press statement, the GPC Election Committee has informed that the scrutinized list of candidates will be released on May 25, 2023.
The last date of withdrawal by candidates is May 27, 2023 and the final list of contesting candidates will be issued the same day at 6 pm.
The GPC election is slated to be held on June 3, 2023 and counting of votes will be on June 4, 2023.