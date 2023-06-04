GPC Polls 2023: 4 Journalists of Pratidin Group Emerge Victorious

As many as three journalists from Pratidin Time and one from Asomiya Pratidin have emerged victorious in the Guwahati Press Club (GPC) elections, the results of which were declared on Sunday.
The journalists from Pratidin Time who won the elections are Aloka Boruah has been elected as Vice President (Reserved for Women), Mitali Konwar as Assistant General Secretary (Reserved), and Azad Gogoi as Sports Secretary.
On the other hand, Jatin Bhagawati from Asomiya Pratidin has been elected as Vice President.
Here is the full list of winners:
1. President: Sushmita Goswami
2. Vice President: Jatin Bhagawati
3. Vice President (Reserved for Women): Aloka Boruah
4. General Secretary: Sanjoy Ray
5. Assistant General Secretary: Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar
6. Assistant General Secretary (Reserved): Mitali Konwar
7. Organizing Secretary: Kishore Jyoti Sarma
8. Treasurer: Manindra Deka
9. Cultural Secretary: Pallabi Bora
10. Sports Secretary: Azad Gogoi
The voting for the GPC elections commenced on Saturday which witnessed at least 90 percent voter turnout. A total of 906 members out of the total of 998 registered members of the club cast their ballots. As many as 25 candidates including six women were in the fray for ten posts.