GPC Polls: Countdown Begins, 25 Candidates including 6 Women in Fray for 10 Posts

The stage is set for the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) elections of its office-bearers with 25 candidates, including six women, in the fray for ten posts.
The campaigning by the candidates for the elections ended at 9 am today and there was no report of any violation of the model code of conduct by any of the candidates or their supporters.
The sealing of the ballot boxes and the polling station was done today in the presence of the candidates and will be opened at 8.45 am on polling day, also in the presence of all contestants.
The ballot boxes and the strong room will be again resealed in the presence of all candidates after polling ends on June 3.
The ballot boxes will be reopened again in the presence of all candidates at 8.45 am on June 4 for the counting process.
The returning officer also highlighted the rules framed for the smooth conduct of the polling and counting process.