Grade III, IV Recruitment: Certificate Re-Verification from May 15-22

The Assam Government will conduct the re-verification of certificates for the recruitment process of Grade III and IV posts in various departments conducted by the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission from May 15 to 22.
This was announced by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta at a press conference at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday.
Addressing the media, Keshab Mahanta said, “The process of certificate re-verification in regard to the recruitment process of Grade III and IV posts will start on May 15 and end on May 22. We will make arrangements to expedite the recruitment of differently-abled candidates. The process will start at 9 am on May 15.”
“On May 15, the re-verification process will be held for candidates bearing serial numbers 1 to 134 of the Grade III posts. On May 16, the candidates bearing serial numbers 135 to 268 will be re-verified,” the health minister further informed.
Meanwhile, Keshab Mahanta stated that from May 17, certificate re-verification will be held for students of Grade IV posts of the recruitment exam.
He said, “Re-verification of candidates’ certificates from serial numbers 1 to 140 will be conducted on May 17, 141 to 280 on May 18, 281 to 420 on May 19, and 421 to 552 on May 20.”
On May 22, re-verification of certificates will be conducted for candidates who have been recruited for various posts in the health sector, stated Mahanta. A total of 268 candidates have been recruited for Grade III and 558 in Grade IV posts.
Earlier, the Assam Government issued special guidelines for the recruitment process. As per the guidelines, the government is set to appoint women candidates in their home district to ensure their safety and convenience. This move will not only encourage women's participation in the workforce but also address their safety concerns.
Furthermore, the government has decided to recruit candidates from the Barak Valley in the Barak Valley region itself to ensure that locals are given priority in the recruitment process. This will not only provide employment opportunities for the residents but also ensure better representation of the region in the government sector.
Additionally, the government has decided to prioritize the appointment of differently-abled candidates in their home districts to ensure their accessibility and convenience in the workplace.