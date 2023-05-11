Grade III, IV Recruitment: Certificate Re-Verification from May 15-22

Earlier, the Assam Government issued special guidelines for the recruitment process. As per the guidelines, the government is set to appoint women candidates in their home district to ensure their safety and convenience. This move will not only encourage women's participation in the workforce but also address their safety concerns.

Furthermore, the government has decided to recruit candidates from the Barak Valley in the Barak Valley region itself to ensure that locals are given priority in the recruitment process. This will not only provide employment opportunities for the residents but also ensure better representation of the region in the government sector.

Additionally, the government has decided to prioritize the appointment of differently-abled candidates in their home districts to ensure their accessibility and convenience in the workplace.