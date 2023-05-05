Assam Govt Issues Guidelines For Grade III, IV Recruitment Process

The Assam Government has issued special guidelines for the recruitment process of third and fourth grade in various departments conducted by the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission.
As per the guidelines, the government is set to appoint women candidates in their home district to ensure their safety and convenience. This move will not only encourage women's participation in the workforce but also address their safety concerns.
Furthermore, the government has decided to recruit candidates from the Barak Valley in the Barak Valley region to ensure that locals are given priority in the recruitment process. This will not only provide employment opportunities for the residents but also ensure better representation of the region in the government sector.
Additionally, the government has decided to prioritize the appointment of differently abled candidates in their home districts to ensure their accessibility and convenience in the workplace. The move is aimed at creating a more inclusive work environment that accommodates the needs of differently-abled individuals.
In line with the above guidelines, the government has urged all departments to try and recruit other candidates in their home district first. In cases where this is not possible, recruitment will be made in nearby districts to ensure that candidates do not have to travel far for work.
Earlier, the results to fill up numerous Grade-III positions in the Government of Assam were declared on May 3. The results for the examination conducted by the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission were declared on the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) official website.
Earlier, Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had said that the appointment letters will be handed over to the selected candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The newly inducted recruits will join their respective offices from June 1 this year.