Down Town School Guwahati Celebrates Magic of Puppetry at India International Puppet Festival

The Down Town School Guwahati recently reverberated with laughter, enchantment, and educational fervour as it hosted a puppet show Organised by International Arts and Cultural Foundation, Bengaluru, and curated by the exceptionally talented Mr. Shrivatsa Shandilyaa, the event unfolded as an awe-inspiring celebration of puppetry and storytelling.
The festival captivated students and educators alike, transcending mere entertainment to become an immersive journey through the realms of imagination and cultural heritage. Through the enchanting medium of puppets, the event transported attendees to magical worlds, weaving tales that left an indelible mark on young hearts and minds.
At its core, the festival championed the essential message of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' igniting crucial conversations about the empowerment and education of daughters. The puppetry performances served as a poignant vehicle for raising awareness and advocating for gender equality.
Students at The down town School received a comprehensive education in puppetry, delving into the diverse forms and traditions of this age-old art. The festival provided a platform for them to explore various puppet types and dive deep into the rich cultural heritage associated with storytelling through puppets.
Adding a vibrant twist to the festivities, the children engaged in a lively dance session with puppets, infusing the celebration with boundless joy and creative expression. However, the pinnacle of the event was the interactive sessions that fostered a profound connection between the students and the art of puppetry, highlighting its cultural significance and relevance in today's world.
The Down Town School extends heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, the visionary Mr. Shrivatsa Shandilyaa, and all those involved in orchestrating this unforgettable event. Their dedication and commitment made this celebration of puppetry and storytelling a resounding success.