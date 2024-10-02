Grand Opening of 'Heavens Garden Empire' Hotel in Guwahati

Located in the bustling Lalganesh area on Lokhra Road, the luxurious Heavens Garden Empire Hotel celebrated its grand opening with a spectacular event. The inauguration was graced by the presence of renowned Assamese actress Aimee Baruah, who served as the guest of honor. The grand opening marks a new chapter in Guwahati’s hospitality landscape, offering guests a perfect blend of modern luxury, comfort, and exceptional service.
Heavens Garden Empire is poised to set a new standard in premium hospitality for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel, with its state-of-the-art amenities and serene environment, aims to create a luxurious retreat in the heart of the city.
During the event, Aimee Baruah shared her enthusiasm, saying, “It’s wonderful to see such a beautifully designed and well-equipped hotel open in Guwahati. I’m certain Heavens Garden Empire will become a preferred destination for travelers seeking luxury and comfort.”
The event was attended by prominent personalities, media representatives, and influencers, who were given a tour of the hotel’s deluxe rooms, executive rooms, and presidential suites. The management emphasized their commitment to providing world-class services while reflecting the cultural richness of Assam.
Details about the Hotel
Heavens Garden Empire offers a variety of rooms, including Deluxe Rooms, Executive Rooms, and Presidential Suites. Each room is designed with a focus on luxury and comfort, providing a serene space for both work and relaxation. Tariffs are structured to provide value while maintaining premium service.
Guests can enjoy a range of services, including complimentary breakfast, room service, and high-speed internet. The hotel also offers a business center, travel desk, and concierge services to ensure a seamless and enjoyable stay.
The hotel’s in-house restaurant serves an extensive array of cuisines, including Indian tandoor, Mughlai, biryani, Pan Asian, Lebanese, Burmese, and Continental. Curated by experienced chefs, the menu offers a unique dining experience that brings together global and local flavors.
Guests can unwind at the cafe, which offers freshly baked desserts, coffee, pizzas, burgers, and Continental and Asian favorites. Additionally, the rooftop restaurant, with an open terrace, provides a perfect spot for relaxed dining with a view.
For those looking to unwind, Heavens Garden Empire also offers a lounge bar, ideal for casual drinks, and a dedicated party space, making it the perfect venue for social gatherings and celebrations.
Adding to the diverse offerings, the hotel features an ice cream parlor with a cozy 25-seating arrangement. Adjacent to the parlor, guests can enjoy a game zone, making it a fun-filled space for both families and friends to relax and engage in leisure activities.