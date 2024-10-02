Grand Opening of 'Heavens Garden Empire' Hotel in Guwahati

Heavens Garden Empire is poised to set a new standard in premium hospitality for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel, with its state-of-the-art amenities and serene environment, aims to create a luxurious retreat in the heart of the city.

During the event, Aimee Baruah shared her enthusiasm, saying, “It’s wonderful to see such a beautifully designed and well-equipped hotel open in Guwahati. I’m certain Heavens Garden Empire will become a preferred destination for travelers seeking luxury and comfort.”