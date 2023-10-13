GRP Apprehends 2 from Kerala with Over Rs 1 Cr Cash at Guwahati Railway Station

Two persons have been apprehended and a huge amount of cash has been seized from their possession at the Guwahati Railway Station, reports said on Friday.
As per sources, the two persons were onboard the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Superfast Express 22504. The duo was arrested during the regular search operations conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) when the train halted in Guwahati, sources added.
The GRP said that over Rs 1 crore cash was seized from the two persons.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Amesh Mohanan and Jiju Jonny, sources said. They reportedly hail from Kerala’s Ernakulam.
The GRP are currently interrogating the two individuals.