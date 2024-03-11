GRP Assam Seizes 27 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 3 Cr at Kamakhya Railway Station

A significant operation was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kamakhya Railway Station, where a substantial amount of gold was seized from platform no. 2.
A total of 27 biscuits of gold were recovered, believed to have been smuggled from Mumbai to Guwahati.
The gold was discovered in possession of a young individual who had arrived in Guwahati from Mumbai. Notably, the value of the seized gold in the market is estimated to be close to 3 crore rupees.
Sources informed that the youth arrived at Kamakhya Railway Station with the gold obtained from an individual along the national highway in Guwahati.
The recovery operation was carried out according to the regular procedures of the GRP.
It is worth mentioning that a special team of GRP, dedicated to such operations, has already initiated their work, with the recent seizure marking a significant achievement in their efforts.