Guwahati: Significant Heroin Seizures Made in Train Check Operations

In a concerted effort to combat illicit narcotics trafficking, railway authorities in Guwahati have made substantial heroin seizures in separate incidents, underscoring the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes.
At approximately 5:20 AM today, vigilant checks were conducted on Train No. 22502 DN, the SMVT Bengaluru Express, at Guwahati Railway Station. During the inspection, authorities recovered a staggering total of 21 packets of suspected heroin, commonly known as Brown Sugar, concealed within soap cases. The contraband, weighing a substantial 264 grams, was found abandoned in the general coach of the train.
Simultaneously, diligent efforts by the Kamakhya Government Railway Police (GRP) Staff led to another significant seizure. During routine checks at Platform No. 4 of Kamakhya Railway Station, authorities apprehended Wahidur Rahman, a resident of Thoubal District, Manipur. Rahman was found in possession of two packets of suspected heroin, collectively weighing 27 grams.
These seizures highlight the persistent efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb the proliferation of illegal narcotics. The apprehension of Wahidur Rahman serves as a stark reminder of the widespread reach of drug trafficking networks, with individuals from various regions implicated in such criminal activities.
The seized contraband has been submitted for further analysis, as investigations into the origins and intended destinations of these narcotics intensify. Authorities remain resolute in their commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers and the wider community.
As the battle against drug-related crimes continues, cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public remains imperative in combating this pervasive threat to society.