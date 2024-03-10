Guwahati: Significant Heroin Seizures Made in Train Check Operations

At approximately 5:20 AM today, vigilant checks were conducted on Train No. 22502 DN, the SMVT Bengaluru Express, at Guwahati Railway Station. During the inspection, authorities recovered a staggering total of 21 packets of suspected heroin, commonly known as Brown Sugar, concealed within soap cases. The contraband, weighing a substantial 264 grams, was found abandoned in the general coach of the train.