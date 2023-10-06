Haul Of Smuggled Gold Seized During Late-night Raid In Meghalaya

In a significant operation conducted by the Byrnihat police in Meghalaya, a haul of smuggled gold was seized during a late-night raid on Thursday.
Led by in-charge Amit Sinha, the operation resulted in the confiscation of seven gold biscuits. This successful operation also led to the apprehension of two individuals involved in the smuggling.
According to sources, the seized smuggled gold weighed a total of 816.31 grams, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 7 lakh. In addition to the gold, law enforcement officers also recovered a mobile phone and Rs 10,000 in cash during the operation.
One of the two apprehended individuals is a woman trafficker and the other is Sandeep Kumar Sonar. Both are now in police custody, and the investigation into the incident is currently underway.
This development underscores the dedication of law enforcement agencies in tackling illegal activities and smuggling operations in the region, sending a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated.