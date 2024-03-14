GRP Seize 734g of Suspected Morphine from Avadh Assam Express in Guwahati

In a significant operation conducted last night between 9:30 PM to 10:00 PM, a team from Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a thorough inspection on Train No. 15909 Avadh Assam at Guwahati Railway Station and successfully uncovered and seized 734 grams of suspected Morphine.
Acting on specific information, the team also apprehended three individuals suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.
The arrested individuals have been identified as follows:
Umesh Mahato (19 years old), son of Rajdev Mahato, Resident of Baraharwa Lakhansen, PS- Dhakha, Dist- East Champaran, Bihar, 845418.
Ripu Sudhan Kumar (24 years old), son of Bachcha Thakur, Resident of Barharwa Lakhansen, PS- Dhakha, Dist- East Champaran, Bihar, 845418
Guriya Kumari (18 years old), Daughter of Videshi Sahani, Resident of Fursatpur Bairiya, PS- Motihari, Dist- East Champaran, Bihar, 845401
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals. This operation highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety and security of railway passengers.