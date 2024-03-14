Guwahati News

GRP Seize 734g of Suspected Morphine from Avadh Assam Express in Guwahati

Acting on specific information, the team also apprehended three individuals suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.
GRP Seize 734g of Suspected Morphine from Avadh Assam Express in Guwahati
GRP Seize 734g of Suspected Morphine from Avadh Assam Express in Guwahati
Pratidin Time

In a significant operation conducted last night between 9:30 PM to 10:00 PM, a team from Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a thorough inspection on Train No. 15909 Avadh Assam at Guwahati Railway Station and successfully uncovered and seized 734 grams of suspected Morphine.

Acting on specific information, the team also apprehended three individuals suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.

The arrested individuals have been identified as follows:

Umesh Mahato (19 years old), son of Rajdev Mahato, Resident of Baraharwa Lakhansen, PS- Dhakha, Dist- East Champaran, Bihar, 845418.

Ripu Sudhan Kumar (24 years old), son of Bachcha Thakur, Resident of Barharwa Lakhansen, PS- Dhakha, Dist- East Champaran, Bihar, 845418

Guriya Kumari (18 years old), Daughter of Videshi Sahani, Resident of Fursatpur Bairiya, PS- Motihari, Dist- East Champaran, Bihar, 845401

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals. This operation highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety and security of railway passengers.

GRP Seize 734g of Suspected Morphine from Avadh Assam Express in Guwahati
Father Turns Kidnapper: Guwahati Police Rescue Minor; Captor On The Run
Avadh Assam Express
Government Railway Police (GRP)
Morphine Seized

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/grp-seize-734g-of-suspected-morphine-from-avadh-assam-express-in-guwahati
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com