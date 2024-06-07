GRP Seize Over 10 Kg Ganja at Guwahati Railway Station, 3 Held
In a significant operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a large amount of illicit ganja from a train at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday night.
According to information received, the said drugs were seized from Train no. 14619 DN, popularly known as the Tripura Sundari Express. The GRP, acting on specific information, launched a search operation resulting in the seizure of suspected contraband.
Three smugglers, including a juvenile, were arrested in the operation.
The GRP seized 15 packets concealed among the passengers' belongings. The contents of the packets, weighing a total of 10.228 kilograms, were suspected to be ganja.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Last month, the GRP seized a sizable amount of ganja from two individuals from the same train. Around seven packets of ganja, with a total weight of 89.100 kilograms, were confiscated during the operation.
Investigations revealed that the individuals were traveling from Agartala, Tripura, to Bihar.