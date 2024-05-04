Guwahati: Two Arrested with Suspected Ganja in Tripura Sundari Express

The operation culminated in the apprehension of two individuals identified as Yogesh Kumar, aged 32, son of Pradip Kumar Singh, hailing from Narar village, PS- Kaluahi, District- Madhubani, Bihar, and Om Prakash, aged 25, son of Pawan Kumar, from Narar village, PO- Narar Pashim, PS- Kaluahi, District- Madhubani, Bihar.