GRP Seize Smuggled Gold at Guwahati Railway Station; One Held

In a significant operation conducted by Government Railway Police (GRP) in Assam’s Guwahati, a hefty amount of smuggled gold was confiscated at Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday.
Sources informed that gold weighing around 500 grams was seized from an alleged smuggler during the operation.
The smuggled gold was confiscated from Tejas Express, travelling from Agartala to Rajasthan, sources further informed.
An investigation has been initiated to ascertain further linkages.
Earlier on October, The Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the BSF Guwahati Frontier foiled a gold smuggling attempt on the India-Bangladesh International Border and nabbed one smuggler.
Troops of the 138 Bn BSF apprehended an Indian gold smuggler and seized five gold biscuits from his possession during the operations.
The gold biscuits weigh approximately 582.985 grams and were worth Rs 35.87 lakh, reports said.
The apprehended smuggler and seized items have been handed over to the nearest customs office for further legal action, an official said.