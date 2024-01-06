Guwahati News

GRP Seizes Gold Biscuits and Heroin, Arrests Smugglers in Railway Operations

Meanwhile, in an operation at the Kamakhya Railway Station, the GRP and RPF seized illegally smuggled medical equipment.
GRP Seizes Gold Biscuits and Heroin, Arrests Smugglers in Railway Operations
GRP Seizes Gold Biscuits and Heroin, Arrests Smugglers in Railway Operations
Pratidin Time

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday morning seized two gold biscuits from Avadh Assam Express and arrested one person in connection to a gold smuggling bid.

The seized gold biscuits weigh around 328 gram, informed the GRP officials to media.

The arrested gold smuggler identified as Altar Khan illegally smuggled the gold biscuits from neighbouring state Manipur.

In another instance, a joint operation by the GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) led to the seizure of six packets of heroin from Tripura Sundari Express.

The GRP and RPF also apprehended two persons in connection to the case.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Sagar Bardhan and Ravi Roy.

As per initial reports, the drug peddlers were supplying the narcotics from Agartala.

Meanwhile, in an operation at the Kamakhya Railway Station, the GRP and RPF seized illegally smuggled medical equipment.

The net value of the seized medical equipment is estimated to be over Rs 12 lakh.

Two persons namely Rahul Das and Niton Ali were held for smuggling the aforementioned items.

GRP Seizes Gold Biscuits and Heroin, Arrests Smugglers in Railway Operations
Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh Seized from Alleged Smuggler in Manipur
Heroin Seized
medical equipments
Gold Smuggling
Crime
Railway Protection Force (RPF)
Government Railway Police (GRP)

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/grp-seizes-gold-biscuits-and-heroin-arrests-smugglers-in-railway-operations
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com