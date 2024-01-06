GRP Seizes Gold Biscuits and Heroin, Arrests Smugglers in Railway Operations

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday morning seized two gold biscuits from Avadh Assam Express and arrested one person in connection to a gold smuggling bid.
The seized gold biscuits weigh around 328 gram, informed the GRP officials to media.
The arrested gold smuggler identified as Altar Khan illegally smuggled the gold biscuits from neighbouring state Manipur.
In another instance, a joint operation by the GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) led to the seizure of six packets of heroin from Tripura Sundari Express.
The GRP and RPF also apprehended two persons in connection to the case.
The arrested smugglers were identified as Sagar Bardhan and Ravi Roy.
As per initial reports, the drug peddlers were supplying the narcotics from Agartala.
Meanwhile, in an operation at the Kamakhya Railway Station, the GRP and RPF seized illegally smuggled medical equipment.
The net value of the seized medical equipment is estimated to be over Rs 12 lakh.
Two persons namely Rahul Das and Niton Ali were held for smuggling the aforementioned items.