Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh Seized from Alleged Smuggler in Manipur

Around 1.5 kg of gold biscuits, valued at nearly Rs 1,50,000 in international markets, were confiscated from an alleged smuggler originating from Chennai in Manipur.

The interception took place at Patsoi village in Imphal West district on NH-37, connecting Imphal-Silchar, where a Maruti Van driven by B Balasuparmani from Chennai was thoroughly searched.

Along with the 15 gold biscuits, a mobile handset, and a small amount of money were discovered concealed inside the vehicle.

The individual was apprehended, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

The state, sharing a border with Myanmar, has become a route for smuggling contraband goods, including gold biscuits, transported from Moreh to other parts of the Northeast.

Moreh, the last Indian town at the Indo-Myanmar border, is located 110 km from Manipur's capital.

