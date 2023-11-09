GRP Seizes Illegal Foreign Cigarettes at Guwahati Railway Station; 1 Held

In a significant operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully seized 800 packets of illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 4 lakhs at Guwahati Railway Station.
The GRP apprehended a person, named Manikandan R. along with the consignment of illegal cigarettes.
According to sources, the goods were smuggled in from Dimapur in Nagaland. Further investigation is on and the accused, Manikandan, will face legal proceedings.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the GRP conducted the operation at Guwahati Railway Station and seized the illegal consignment of foreign cigarettes.
Earlier in August, an operation conducted by the Customs Department led to the seizure of a large amount of illegal foreign cigarettes in Boragaon area of Guwahati. These illegal cigarettes were valued at Rs 53.60 lakh.