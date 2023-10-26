Guwahati: Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.51 Cr, 9000 kg Ganja Destroyed as Part of Campaign 3.0

As part of Special Campaign 3.0 of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Guwahati CGST and Customs Zone, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs destroyed 9077.24 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs.14,.44 crores and Rs 1.51 crore Cigarette sticks of foreign origin, worth Rs.29.66 crores seized under the Customs Act, 1962.
The Drugs Destruction Drive was carried out in presence of Chairman CBIC Shri. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal. Chief Commissioner CGST and Customs Guwahati Zone Ms. Bandhana Deori, ADG DRI Sh. G M Kamei, CCP NER Shillong Sh. Mahfuzur Rahman, Pr. ADG DG HRD Sh. Rajeev Yadav and Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board Sh. Debasish Dey were also present at the destruction drive.
Guwahati Customs in the previous financial year 2022-23, carried out destruction of Drugs on June 8, 2022, wherein 7472.386 Kgs of Ganja, valued at Rs. 7.72 crore was destroyed. The previous destruction of Cigarettes of Foreign Origin was taken up on March 29, 2023, in which 1.78 crore sticks, valued at Rs. 30.23 crore were destructed and disposed along with other Customs Seized Goods viz. Black Pepper, Dried Dates, Anti-Mosquito Coils.
The present destruction is being undertaken by CBIC under the Special Campaign 3.0 in an effort to ensure efficient management and disposal of seized goods with a view towards enhancing public welfare and the nation’s well-being. The destruction also ensures cleanliness and freeing up of office space which are the main drivers of Special Campaign 3.0. Drugs Destruction also ensures that the nation is free from menace of Drug Abuse.