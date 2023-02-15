GRP Seizes Opium Worth Lakhs at Guwahati Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday night seized a large amount of suspected opium from inside a train at Guwahati railway station.

The seized heroin, weighing around 4.89kg, is estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh in the international market.

According to information, the heroin was recovered from a bag that was left unattended at the train.

Further investigation is underway.

On the same day, two individuals were arrested for possession of a large amount of gold at Guwahati railway station.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of police led by OC Prosenjit Das conducted an operation and nabbed the duo from Tezwas Express train at the railway station.

The gold, weighing 1 kg and 3 grams, was recovered from inside a packet that was in the duo’s possession.

The estimated cost of the seized gold is said to be around Rs 60 lakh.

It is learned that the duo had planned to transport the gold to Delhi from Manipur in a bid to sell.