GRP Seizes Over 90Kg Ganja From Train at Guwahati Railway Station

In yet another major haul, Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a huge amount of ganja from a train at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday night.

Acting on intelligence input, the police conducted a search operation and seized 93.7 kilograms of ganja from a Rajdhani express train stationed there.

According to information, the train was en route towards lower Assam before haling at Guwahati.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is said to be in crores.

No arrests have been made in connection to the seizure.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this year, the GRP seized around 40kg ganja from Vivek Express train that had arrived in Guwahati from Dimapur.

Police said that no arrests were made in connection to the seizure as the ganja, which was packed in two bags, was found unattended in the train.

The estimated cost of the seized ganja is said to be 20 lakhs.

According to information, the ganja was smuggled from Dimapur and was being transported to Kanyakumari before being intercepted at Guwahati.