Assam: Police Seize Luxury Liquor and Ganja from Jorabat

In a big bust on Tuesday, the police seized a large consignment of luxury liquor and Ganja from Jorabat in Kamrup.

Sources have revealed that a total of 1,023 bottles of luxury liquor along with 15 kg of ganja have been seized by the legal authorities.

A woman identified as Lakshmi Devi has been apprehended in relation to the case.

According to sources, Lakshmi Devi was illegally dealing in liquor and marijuana. She is now under the police custody.

Earlier, last month, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a massive consignment of illicit ganja at Guwahati Railway Station.

Sources said the troops seized around 40kg ganja from Vivek Express train that had arrived from Dimapur during the early hours of January 25.

Police said that no arrests were made in connection to the seizure as the ganja, which was packed in two bags, was found unattended in the train.

The estimated cost of the seized ganja is said to be 20 lakhs.

According to information, the ganja was smuggled from Dimapur and was being transported to Kanyakumari before being intercepted at Guwahati.