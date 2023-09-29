GU Assistant Professor Accused of ‘Unspeakable’ Child Abuse in Guwahati

In yet another shocker, a Gauhati University Assistant Professor has been accused of brutally torturing a 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help for the last two and half years.
The incident was reported at Piya Exotica, one of the spacious housing societies in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati city.
The minor victim originally hailed from Umrangso, an industrial town and a town area committee in Dima Hasao district in the state of Assam.
According to initial reports, the child was subjected to ‘unspeakable’ child abuse by Prof. Dr Sabina Langthasa.
The child was rescued under the supervision of two organisations namely Assam Centre for Rural Development and Child Friendly Guwahati on Friday.
Meanwhile, a case has been lodged in connection to the matter at Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost in Kahilipara.
This is likely to be another big child abuse case that has come to the fore in the city after Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam were accused of child abuse earlier this year.
On the other hand, the personal assistant of Sangeeta Datta namely Utpala Bose, one of the key accused in the Guwahati child abuse case had appealed to the Gauhati High Court for a regular bail on Thursday, however, the court had rejected the bail plea and sought details from the lower court on or before November 14, 2023.