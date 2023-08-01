Guwahati Child Abuse Case: POCSO Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Sangeeta Datta, Utpala Bose

The bail pleas of Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the Guwahati child abuse case, and Utpala Bose, personal assistant of Datta have been rejected by the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court.
According to sources, Advocate Deepa Bezbaruah presented arguments on behalf of the prosecution during the court proceedings.
Both Sangeeta Datta and Utpala Bose are facing serious charges.
Meanwhile, two charge sheets have been filed against Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam by the authorities.
It is to be mentioned that the doctor couple was earlier allegedly charged under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Further, Utpala Bose was accused under Section 370(5)/80 of the Child Judicial Act.
The legal proceedings continue as the case unfolds against the two doctors.