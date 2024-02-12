GU Bagged Overall Best University In NE Zone Inter University Youth Festival

Gauhati University stood out as the best university winning 25 prizes in the North East Zone Inter University Youth Festival 2024 held at Royal Global University under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.
In the Fine Arts section, Gauhati University won prizes in “On the spot painting, collage, poster making, cartooning, rongoli, spot photography, and installation.
In the Literary section won in the quiz, music sections - classical vocal solo, classical instrumental solo percussion, non-percussion, light vocal Indian, Western vocal solo, group song western, and folk orchestra, in the dance section - classical dance, and the theatre section won prizes in one-act play, skit, mime, and mimicry.
Section-wise, GU bagged the best group in the Fine Arts category and Theatre section, the 3rd best group in the dance section, and the 2nd position in the cultural procession which made Gauhati University an Overall Champion among all Universities in North Eastern India.
The team led by Dr Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University and Dr Debashis Saikia, Assistant Professor, USIC, GU. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, GU Prof.PratapJyotiHandique, Registrar, GU Dr Hemanta Kr. Nath, DSW, GU Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati, Secretary University Classes Prof.
Jagadish Sarma congratulated the winners and Team GU. The winners will participate in the forthcoming National Youth Festival under AIU at Panjab Agricultural University in march, 2024.