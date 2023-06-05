GU Celebrates World Environment Day With Focus on Plastic Pollution Solution

Gauhati University, in collaboration with the Departments of Environmental Science, Botany, Geography, Biotechnology, and Zoology, celebrated World Environment Day on June 5, 2023.
The event, sponsored by the State Bank of India (SBI), aimed to raise awareness about the theme of this year's World Environment Day- Solutions to Plastic Pollution. The day-long program witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and members of the community.
The event commenced with an inauguration ceremony led by Dr. Jogen Chandra Kalita, Professor from the Department of Zoology, and Surekha Ji, Chief Manager of SBI, Gauhati University.
To kickstart the activities, an awareness rally was organized, starting from the Administrative Building and ending at the GU Market. Simultaneously, a cleanliness drive was inaugurated by Prof. M.P. Bezbaruah, President of GUTA, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.
In line with the day's theme, a quiz competition was conducted, with Mr. Dilip Kumar Sharma as the quiz master. Bhaskar Jyoti Parasar and Anuj Sankar Devnath secured the first place, while Sayan Mazumdar and Bishwayan Bhattacharjee claimed the second place, and Rajibul Awal secured the third position.
An art competition was also organized, involving schoolchildren from different categories. In Category-I (Classes V to VII), Resmina Begum, Nisha Kumari, and Sivunath Das secured the first, second, and third positions, respectively. In Category II (Classes VIII to X), Nandini Konwar, Falguni Das, and Sumi clinched the top three positions.
A thought-provoking street play titled "Seujpur'r Andolan" was enacted by students from the Geography Department in front of the B.K.B Auditorium. Prof. Prashanta Sarma inaugurated the performance, highlighting the urgent need to address plastic pollution.
The second half of the program commenced with an open meeting, where the Gauhati University anthem "Jilikabo Luitore Paar" was presented. Dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp and took their positions on the dais.
Various speakers, including Dr. Bhaben Tanti (Head, Department of Botany), Dr. H. K. Nath (Registrar), Dr. Jogen Chandra Kalita (Professor, Department of Zoology), Dr. Debojyoti Dutta (AGM, Marketing & Communication Dept, SBI), and Mr. Rizwan Uz Zaman (Technical Consultant, ACCMS), shared their perspectives on plastic pollution.
The highlight of the event was the insightful presentation by invited speaker Professor Arup Kumar Sarma from IIT Guwahati. He shed light on the issue of plastic pollution and proposed effective strategies to combat this pressing environmental challenge.
To conclude the event, a plantation drive was carried out, symbolizing the commitment to a greener future. The massive turnout from participants and viewers of diverse age groups and backgrounds ensured the success of the event and served as inspiration for future similar initiatives.
Dr. Pallbi Sarma, Head of Environmental Science, extended a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for their active involvement in making the World Environment Day celebration a resounding success.