GU Communication & Journalism Dept Organises NE India Media Fest

The department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University will organise a media fest 'Communika 2023' from March 10 at the university.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Mr. Ashish Bhatnagar, Additional Director General, Doordarshan and All India Radio, North East as guest.

The programs at the media fest include panel discussion-Lokrangam, photography competition, painting competition, Letter to Editor Writing Competition, News Writing Competition, Headline Writing Competition, Film Criticism Competition, Cartooning Competition and Advertisement Poster Making Competition.

The event will be attended by noted senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar as moderator for panel discussion on ‘Post pandemic education system and Media’s role’, Gautam Bora for workshop on Documentary film making and Dipankar Kaushik as quiz master for ‘InQuizitive’.

Communika is an annual mega media festival organized by the Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University. It was first started in the year 2006. The sole idea behind organizing Communika is to bring together the media students under one roof and provide them a platform to execute their skills in practice through various competitions held as part of the mega event. Also, the event aspires to create an environment of debate and discussion to develop critical thinking among the media students. It is an idea to develop a media literacy among media students through various workshops and discussions.