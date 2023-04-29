GU Conducts Seminar on PM’s Mann Ki Baat and its Impact on North East India

One day ICSSR sponsored Seminar was held at Gauhati University on the topic of “Reaching out to the Periphery: PM’s Mann Ki Baat and its Impact on North East India” at the P.D Hall of Gauhati University on Saturday.
The Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique, delivered the inaugural speech of the Seminar. He appreciated the initiative taken by the University to academically analyze the impact the Prime Minister’s radio initiative has on the Northeast. He spoke at length on Mann Ki Baat Program and pointed out its various positive aspects. Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Educational Advisor to the Government of Assam graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. He said the North East India is no longer the periphery and Mann Ki Baat has played a vital role in mainstreaming of the region in public imagination in India.
A special issue of the Guineis Journal on the theme ‘Mann Ki Baat and North East India’ was released by the Vice Chancellor in this seminar and the editor of the special issue Prof Sudeshna Bhattacharya, Head, Department of Sanskrit was present on the occasion.
Prof. Dhruba Pratim Sharma, the project Investigator on Mann Ki Baat, from Department of Political Science, Gauhati University, alongwith Dr. Vikash Tripathi, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Gauhati University and Prof. Nandita Saikia, from Department of Public Health and Mortality Studies, International Institute for Population Science Mumbai, presented theme papers on the subject of the Seminar.
The vote of thanks of the seminar was presented by the Registrar of Gauhati University, Dr. Hemanta Kumar Nath. The seminar witnessed as confluence of academicians, Administrative officers, employees, research scholars, student of the University.