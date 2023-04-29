GU Conducts Seminar on PM’s Mann Ki Baat and its Impact on North East India

The Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique, delivered the inaugural speech of the Seminar. He appreciated the initiative taken by the University to academically analyze the impact the Prime Minister’s radio initiative has on the Northeast. He spoke at length on Mann Ki Baat Program and pointed out its various positive aspects. Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Educational Advisor to the Government of Assam graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. He said the North East India is no longer the periphery and Mann Ki Baat has played a vital role in mainstreaming of the region in public imagination in India.