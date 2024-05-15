GU Invites Diganta Biswa Sarma to Deliver 100 Lectures on "Sri Aurobindo"

The Gauhati University has invited Dr. Diganta Biswa Sarma to deliver one hundred online lectures on "India and Her Profound Knowledge, Deeper Vision and Wisdom in the Light of the Teachings and Insights of Sri Aurobindo" as part of a year-long lecture series.
Diganta Biswa Sarma had already delivered a total of 400 lectures online during the period with effect from December 2020 to June 2023 involving a three-year-long lecture series on "Indian Culture and Gita through the lens of Sri Aurobindo".
Out of these two were organised by the Centre for Studies in Human Development (CSHD), Assam University, Silchar and the rest by the Centre for Indian Knowledge System, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.
Sri Sarma is now delivering online lectures as part of another year-long lecture series consisting of 100 lectures on "Psychological Health & Perfection of Personality in the Light of the Teachings of Sri Aurobindo & the Mother" being organised by the Capacity Building Centre, Cotton University, Guwahati.
The lecture series is underway and Sri Sarma has so far delivered 59 lectures out of 100 lectures to be delivered in total.