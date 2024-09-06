GU Law College Student Alleges Mental Harassment by Prominent Youth Leader

A 22-year-old student from the University Law College at Gauhati University has raised serious allegations against a well-known youth leader, accusing him of mentally harassing her for the past six months.
The student, who was initially reported to have attempted suicide around 12:30 am by consuming an excessive amount of anti-biotic pills, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for immediate treatment.
Superintendent Abhijit Sarma later declared her out of danger.
The situation took a dramatic turn when the student regained consciousness and spoke to the media. She refuted the claims of a suicide attempt, instead revealing that it was an overdose due to the mental trauma she has been enduring. She alleged that the youth leader, with whom she had a close relationship, was responsible for her deteriorating mental health.
“This was not a suicide attempt, but a drug overdose caused by the mental pressure and trauma I’ve been going through. I am not weak enough to commit suicide, but I’ve been suffering mentally for the past six months because of one person," she stated.
The student also challenged the leader, questioning his public image, and claimed that he is known more for his appearance than his contributions. She urged him to unblock her and speak to her parents if he had the courage to face her.
Additionally, the student mentioned an unnamed Assamese singer who allegedly sided with the student leader and questioned her claims, further adding to her distress.