Conflicting Reports: Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah's Whereabouts Unclear

A day after an intense manhunt was launched for photographer Tarkik Borah and social media influencer Sumi Borah at the Idol Hill View Apartment in Pathar Quarry, Guwahati, sources suggest that the couple may have fled to Meghalaya. Reports indicate that they left on September 2, following advice from high-ranking police officials.
Before moving to Meghalaya, the Borahs reportedly visited Assamese singer Dikshu's residence in Guwahati. They were advised to stay in Meghalaya until they could secure anticipatory bail.
However, conflicting reports suggest that the couple might actually be in Dibrugarh, Assam, and are expected to surrender to the police today. These claims have yet to be officially confirmed.
Earlier, despite a thorough search of every flat in the Idol Hill View Apartment complex by the city police, the Borahs remain missing. The police did locate their luxury car, registered AS01 FW 0006, in the building's parking lot. Initial suspicions had pointed to flat number A-12A as their hiding place.
The ongoing investigation continues, with speculation that Sumi Borah’s potential arrest could reveal the involvement of several influential individuals.