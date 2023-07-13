GU Conducts Online Counselling for 5-Years Integrated Masters Course

Following prior announcement regarding the adoption of NEP 2020, by Gauhati University (GU), the admissions process started for the Gauhati University campus.
In line with this, the University declared introduction of Five years Integrated Masters Programme. It is notable that the University offered Major in as many as 23 subjects. This is a record number of introductions of courses in a single Academic session.
These students are admitted into the Integrated Masters Programmes in various disciplines which is a combination of the FYUGP and a 5th Year. Students once admitted after their 10+2, will be able to continue up to their 5th Year without any intermediate Test/Entrance, with provisions of multiple exists after 3 years B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Voc.-Major), and after 4 years (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Voc.-Honours/Honours with Research.”
The entire process was flawlessly conducted online and students’ response was overwhelming. The online page for the purpose was designed, developed and managed by Gauhati University on its own and properly monitored by the Department of Information Technology, Gauhati University.
All faculty members of the concerned departments offering 23 subjects as major were seen full of positive vibes regarding the inception of a series of programmes of study under NEP 2020. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique offered a warm welcome to the newly admitted students. It is expected that the University will have a new lease of life once the students step into the campus after the ongoing summer vacation.