GU Organizes Seminar on ‘Partition and North-east: Human Tragedies and Political Uncertainties’

As we remember those horrors of partition, we also take the pledge to refrain ourselves from any act that bring in any kind of divide based on faith or religion, community, caste, or gender. In his welcome note, Prof. Bhaben Tanti, Director, IQAC, Gauhati University, also insisted on the fact that the horrors of the Partition make us sensitive and responsible citizens and caution us to refrain ourselves from any act of hatred and exclusion.