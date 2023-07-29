Orientation Programme held at Gauhati University

An Orientation Programme on Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) for the Principals and Assistant Professors of Non-Government B.Ed Colleges under Gauhati University was held at Phanidhar Dutta Seminar Hall of Gauhati University on Saturday.
The Programme was organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Gauhati University in Collaboration with All Assam B.Ed College Principals’ & Teachers Association. More than 150 participants took part in the program.
Inaugurating the Programme, the Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique, congratulated the organisers for organizing such a program which is the need of the hour. He further stated that the success of the implementation of the FYUGP in the light of NEP is possible only through the co-operation of all the stakeholders and the faculty members of the institutions have a pivotal role to play.
He also highlighted few important points regarding preparedness on the implementation of FYUGP in the B.Ed. course. Dr Hemanta Kumar Nath, Registrar, Gauhati University, Prof. Bhaben Tanti, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Gauhati University, Prof. Ratul Mahanta, Academic Registrar, Prof. Pradeep Phukan, Director, College Development Cell, Gauhati University and Dr. Partha Phukan Mahanta, President, All Assam B.Ed College Principals’ & Teachers Association were present on the dais during the inaugural session.
The technical sessions were conducted by Prof. Parag Phukan of the Department of Geological Science, Prof. Akhil Ranjan Dutta of the Department of Political Science, Prof. Shikhar Kumar Sarma, Dean, Faculty of Technology and Prof. Ratul Mahanta, HoD Economics who are the NEP Core Committee members of Gauhati University. The Programme concluded with a brainstorming session among the participants.