GU PGSU Elections: AASU Sweeps Major Positions, ABVP Gets 1

As per reports, AASU won a total of eight out of 14 PGSU positions including the post of president. AASU candidate Jintu Das secured the most votes to emerge as the next president of the PGSU.
Meanwhile, other student organisations in the fray, including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP) filled up the remaining positions.
Both ACP and NSUI managed to win two positions, while ABVP could only win one post.
According to information received, Arif Hussain Mir, a candidate of ACP secured the position of Vice-President, while NSUI candidate Himanjit Deka won the position general secretary.
On the other hand, the position of assistant general secretary was won by ABVP candidate Niharika Devi.
ACP's Suraj Phukan won the post of Boys Common Room Secretary, while AASU's Winnie Deka won the Girls Common Room Secretary post.
Meanwhile, Rishab Narzary of NSUI bagged the post of Sports Secretary with AASU candidates Himakshi Rabha and Pallab Pratim Hazarika sweeping Major Games and Minor Games positions, respectively.
Moreover, Barsha Borgohain won the post of Debate and Symposium Secretary as a candidate of AASU, while Lakhyajit Saikia of the same organisation bagged the Cultural Secretary post.
In addition, AASU's Debangana Chakraborty and Nabakanta Baruah bagged Social Service and Literature Secretary posts, respectively, as NSUI's Rishab Jyoti Kathar won the post of Music Secretary.
The elections every year to fill up the posts of PGSU of Gauhati University witnesses fierce contests.