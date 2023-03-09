GU Shines in National Youth Festival at Bangalore

In the National Youth Festival 2023 held at Bangalore, the team of Gauhati University won 8 prizes and brought laurels to the university as well as to Assam.

The festival was organized by Jain University under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities in New Delhi.

Rajdeep Barman of GU team won a gold medal in on spot painting, Bidisha Borgohain bagged a silver medal in mimicry, Kaushik Das won a bronze medal in Percussion (Khol Badya).

In One Act Play, Mime, Skit and Quiz competitions GU team won the bronze medal. Besides, the team bagged the first runners up position in the theatre group.

The team manager of GU team was Dr. Debasish Saikia and Dr Irani Hazarika. Professor P.J. Handique, Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University, Dr H.K. Nath, Reistrar, Gauhati University, Dr. R.K. Kakati, Director Students’ Welfare, Dr Jagadish Sarma, Secretary, congratulated the team for bringing glory to the university and wished them good luck for future endeavours.