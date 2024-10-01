GU Student Clashes: RCC1 and RCC2 Boys Hostels Temporarily Closed

The authorities at Gauhati University have announced the immediate temporary closure of RCC1 and RCC2 boys hostel, in response to the recent violent clashes that broke out between the students recently.
This decision comes in light of the serious injuries sustained by several students and security personnel, with some victims requiring intensive care due to the clashes.
A fresh notification by the university stated that the clashes were escalated by the involvement of outsiders and miscreants, forcing the university to take swift action to maintain order and ensure the safety of its students. The university has confirmed that several injured individuals are currently hospitalized, with a few in intensive care units.
To accommodate the affected students, Gauhati University has arranged for alternative hostel placements within the campus.
“Boarders of RCC1 and RCC2 are hereby notified to shift to other hostels in the University campus, within 48 Hours (within 4 pm of 2 October), as being arranged by the Secretary University Classes through a separate notification. Necessary Transportation facilities are also arranged by the authority for smooth shifting, so that the students do not face any difficulties,” the notification read.
“Gauhati University authority reaffirms that the University is committed for the security of the students in the campus, and to avoid any further law and order situation, District Administration and City Police are also providing necessary assistance,” it further stated.