GU Students Bag Miss Assam and Mr. Assam Titles

Mr. Assam 2023 winner Ajay Sarkar shared that it was his first attempt in a beauty contest and winning it was a really good achievement. He thanked his parents, friends and organisers and mentioned this title would be a mark of responsibility in the near future.

On the other hand, Miss Assam winner Spaini Barman said that winning and loosing wasn't a matter of importance rather the lessons of personality development, discipline, inner-confidence and positive attitude was the prime focus.

Spark Entertainment Industry had always worked hard for allowing talent to meet opportunity and bring out new faces for the fashion industry of the country.