GU Students Bag Miss Assam and Mr. Assam Titles

In some good news, two students of Gauhati University bagged the prestigious titles of Miss Assam and Mr. Assam 2023.
As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, Bland Professional presented the beauty awards at the ITA Machkhowa on May 27.
The event was an initiative of Spark-The Ultimate Fire, entertainment industry where more than 100 participants from all over Assam participated.
The Mr. Assam 2023 title was conferred to Mr. Ajay Sarkar and Miss Assam 2023 to Miss Spaini Barman along with other winners with various other titles. Both the winners are students of Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University.
The finalists were selected on the basis of auditions from various parts of the state. There were three days pre-shows grooming which was held at Dilip Dance Academy with Minu Paul, Aldeep Kashyap and Nibir Kashyap as grooming coaches.
The contest was held in various categories including Kids, Teens, Trans, Mrs with Mister, and Miss to be the main attraction of the show. The entire show was supervised by Fashion Choreographer Rizu Miller.
Mr. Assam 2023 winner Ajay Sarkar shared that it was his first attempt in a beauty contest and winning it was a really good achievement. He thanked his parents, friends and organisers and mentioned this title would be a mark of responsibility in the near future.
On the other hand, Miss Assam winner Spaini Barman said that winning and loosing wasn't a matter of importance rather the lessons of personality development, discipline, inner-confidence and positive attitude was the prime focus.
Spark Entertainment Industry had always worked hard for allowing talent to meet opportunity and bring out new faces for the fashion industry of the country.