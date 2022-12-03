Assam’s Maytri Khakhlary Crowned Miss Photogenic India 2022

Maytri Khakhlary from Assam was crowned Miss Photogenic India 2022.

The 17-year-old Maytri hailing from Tezpur was crowned the title at the annual pageant held in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Niveni Chakma from Mizoram emerged as the first runner-up and Rinzin Wangmo from Bhutan was crowned the second runner-up.

Notably, the winners will now represent India at international pageants.

This year marked the 5th anniversary of the Miss Photogenic India 2022, India’s largest beauty contest.

The finale of the pageant was a star-studded affair, with a host of performances by singer Prabisha Adhikari.

The Miss Photogenic India jury panel comprised organisers and famous public figures from around the world. The jury comprised of Maria Rindone (Founder of Miss India Italy), Prabisha Adhikari (Jury Member-The voice of Nepal), Brigetee (Miss Europe Worldwide) and Areej Chaudhary (Finalist - Miss Earth & Miss Global).

Besides, award winning filmmaker Lorence Kachari was also a part of the panel.

The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 20 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.