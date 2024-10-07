GU Students Halt Protests as Authorities Revokes Previous Orders

The protest by students at the university came to an end at around 12:30 am following verbal assurances from the university administration.

It may be mentioned that the protests had erupted on the same day as the election results for the university were announced, specifically among students residing in RCC 1 and RCC 2. Following this, the administration issued directives for students in these hostels to vacate, a decision that was met with resistance from the hostel residents.