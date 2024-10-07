GU Students Halt Protests as Authorities Revokes Previous Orders
The Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta and the Registrar finally accepted the demands of the protesting students of the university, thus resulting to the protests led by students coming to a halt on Monday.
The residents of boys hostels RCC 1 and RCC 2 will no longer be required to vacate their hostels. This was informed by the Vice-Chancellor verbally to the students after signing the letter of demands put forward by the student protesters.
Further, the university authorities will officially withdraw the notice to vacate the hostels by tomorrow. Following the protests, the authorities were also forced to restore electricity and water supply. The students have temporarily suspended their protest activities thereafter.
The protest by students at the university came to an end at around 12:30 am following verbal assurances from the university administration.
It may be mentioned that the protests had erupted on the same day as the election results for the university were announced, specifically among students residing in RCC 1 and RCC 2. Following this, the administration issued directives for students in these hostels to vacate, a decision that was met with resistance from the hostel residents.
On Saturday morning, the university authorities disconnected the cooking gas, electricity supply, and water services to the two hostels, escalating tensions. In response, students rallied in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s residence, creating a charged atmosphere until nearly midnight.
During the protest, student representatives submitted a memorandum to the university authorities, calling for the revocation of the directives. After extended discussions, the administration verbally agreed to cancel all directives concerning the eviction.
A notification issued by the university authorities said that all hostels except the Hostels for the Research Scholars will remain closed from the evening of October 8, 2024 during the Puja holidays.