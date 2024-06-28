GU Students Union Accuses Authorities Of Manipulating Marks For Money

The Postgraduate Students' Union of Gauhati University leveled serious allegations of irregularities amid an ongoing marksheet scam involving authorities.
It has been alleged that university authorities involved in answer booklet evaluation and mark updation indulge in illicit practices by manipulating marks reflected on the final mark sheet of students in exchange for monetary benefits.
This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed concerns over the serious nature of the matter. According to him, individuals managing the computerized mark sheet system at Gauhati University artificially inflated marks for certain students in exchange for money.
The university's student union has come out to level serious allegations. "The entire scam is being orchestrated from Gauhati University. Employees of various departments of the university are involved in it. In the name of mark sheet evaluation, they are increasing marks of students in exchange for cash," they said.
Speaking further they said, "For lifting backlog in one subject, they are taking Rs 16,000. The price is Rs 1 lakh for lifting backlogs in four subjects. There is a large network of intermediaries present at every institution under Gauhati University. A section of university students are also involved in this."
According to them, when a re-evaluation application is received, instead of properly checking the papers, a section of the authorities involved in the process increase the marks for money.
It may be noted that the scam came to light with the detection of forged marks for Azizul Haque, a sixth-year undergraduate student at Ganeshlal Chaudhary College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road.
Assam Police's CID has been entrusted with the investigation, while an arrest has already been made in the case. Sarma disclosed that six cases related to the scam have been identified, with one arrest already made. He assured continued efforts to uncover any similar scams in other universities.